Idaho Falls’ newest airline declared bankruptcy on Tuesday, immediately shutting down all flights to and from Reno less than two weeks after offering flights in the city.
aha! Airlines announced the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy 10 months after its inaugural flight and a month after aha! Tim Sieber, head of the aha! business unit, said the carrier was "one of the fastest growing regional airlines in the Western U.S." in a July 2022 news release.
aha! began nonstop flights at Idaho Falls Regional Airport to and from Reno on Aug. 11. The Reno-Tahoe based airline is powered by ExpressJet Airlines.
The city of Idaho Falls released a statement on Tuesday that says "we were notified today of the immediate cessation of flights operated by aha! in all markets they serve, including Idaho Falls. We are hopeful a successful restructure will mean aha! is able to offer nonstop service to the IDA region in the future. All affected passengers are asked to contact aha! and express jet directly on the status of refunds. All other routes/airlines at IDA remain unaffected and IDA continues to be the premier airport serving eastern Idaho."
aha! recommends all customers who purchased tickets for travel after Aug. 22 contact their credit card companies for flight refunds. Other travel arrangements, baggage claims or individuals unable to take advantage of the credit card option are recommended to file a claim in the bankruptcy proceeding.