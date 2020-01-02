Thirty years after first launching their partnership, Air Idaho Rescue will be returning a helicopter base to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Air Idaho Rescue first announced the plan to move one of its helicopter bases from Soda Springs to the EIRMC hospital grounds in November. The biggest beneficiary of the change is expected to be the neonatal intensive care unit, where a travel team of nurses relies on the helicopter to treat newborn babies at outlying hospitals across eastern Idaho and into the bordering states.
"Helping a premature baby isn't something that the hospital staff out there deals with every day, but we do," NICU nurse Traci Hardy said.
There had been a helicopter based at EIRMC since 1990, when Air Idaho Rescue was first created as an extension of the hospital, and stayed there until it was relocated to Driggs in 2015 to be closer to the injured patients who were frequently coming in from the Teton Mountains. Air Idaho Rescue is now owned by Air Methods, a Colorado-based medical flight company that operates more than 300 bases across the country.
Gregg Hardy, the regional coordinator for Air Idaho Rescue and a former pilot, said the decision to move the helicopter base out of Soda Springs was made to improve response times and get more vehicles at centralized locations. (Traci and Gregg Hardy are not related.)
"We were happy with the Soda Springs airport and crew, but the volume just wasn't there to keep supporting the base. At the same time, EIRMC had approached us about getting a helicopter based there," he said.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is the only Level 3 NICU treatment center in eastern Idaho, allowing it to treat infants born after as few as 22 weeks. The area covered by Traci Hardy and the rest of the traveling NICU team includes rural hospitals as far west as Arco and as far east as Jackson, Wyo. Some patients also use the hospital as an outgoing base — children and adults with some issues are flown to Salt Lake City to receive more specialized care and flown back to Idaho Falls afterward.
When a mother in labor arrives at a rural hospital, that has to be the location where she gives birth. Any emergency care that she or her newborn need after that can be provided there or after being transported to one of the larger regional hospitals. EIRMC spokeswoman Coleen Niemann said that having the helicopter based at the hospital's helipad could save up to an hour in response times for the nurses.
"Because the first few moments after a premature baby is born are absolutely critical to sometimes saving their lives, it's ideal that those NICU experts are at the bedside working in conjunction with the other physicians and nurses at the hospital," Niemann said.
There are three members of the flight crew for the neonatal cases — a pilot from Air Idaho Rescue and a nurse and respiratory therapist from the hospital. Traci Hardy has been a NICU nurse at the hospital for 12 years and has been part of the transport team for eight years. She estimated that she logged more than 100 hours of flight time in 2019, going to and from hospitals throughout the region to treat sick newborns.
EIRMC has a total of 10 nurses and five respiratory therapists on its flight team, who work in shifts to be on call whenever a remote hospital calls in with a newborn that needs treatment its local staff isn't equipped to provide. Some of those calls end up being false alarms for children who can be treated where they were born, but others can be emergencies that require hours of care.
"We try to wait to transport until the baby is stable. Sometimes that's quick, but if we need to take three hours to stabilize them at their facility, then we will," Traci Hardy said.
The helicopter cockpit is a narrow space, with the patient slotted next to the pilot in the front and the two hospital workers sitting inches away to keep an eye on the patient. Newborns are kept in an isolette, a temperature-controlled incubator that the nurses lock into place at the front of the helicopter. Most of the half-hour flights require little treatment once the patient is in the air because the nurses stabilize them as much as possible before takeoff.
That limited space causes difficulties as the number of patients increases. Twins must be taken in two separate trips, with one stabilized at the outlying hospitals while the other goes ahead to EIRMC. When calls come in from multiple rural hospitals at the same time, the head neonatalogist at EIRMC is the one who directs the helicopters and tries to get treatment set up as quickly as possible.
"Because the helicopters are so small, balance and weight is a big issue. Where is the weight of the incubator, the nurses, the rest of the equipment they need?" Gregg Hardy said.
Air Idaho Rescue will have helicopter bases located in Idaho Falls, Driggs, Salmon and West Yellowstone, Mont., after the relocation of the helicopter base is completed in early 2020. It also has an airplane base at Idaho Falls Regional Airport. The airplane can handle long flights and inclement weather better than the helicopters but it is located further from the hospital.