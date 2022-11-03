Area residents looking to visit the state’s capital will need to find a way other than flight come Christmastime.
Alaska Airlines, which began holding daily flights between Idaho Falls and Boise in June, has announced the flights will end in December.
The airline company did not respond to a request for comment.
The intrastate flights were heralded as a boon for Idaho Falls, allowing easier travel for the first time in a decade for those who had business between the two cities.
The flights also provided residents a key stop to reduce how many times they may need to switch planes, as Boise provided connection to Las Vegas, Portland, Chicago, San Francisco and other major cities.
“We are thrilled this moment has become a reality for our great community,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in a city news release when the flights began. “Providing this direct flight to Boise opens up greater economic opportunities through the only intrastate commercial airline service.”
City officials admitted disappointment in the news, but put emphasis on the airport’s ongoing business when asked about the decision by Alaska Airlines. Eric Grossarth, public information officer for Idaho Falls, said the airport was on track to see a 35% increase in flight plans this year when compared to 2021, which was already the airport’s busiest year.
“While we are disappointed the interstate air service was unsuccessful, we appreciate Alaska Airline’s commitment to IDA,” Rick Cloutier, director of Idaho Falls International Airport, said in a statement released Thursday. “Also, although this is a setback, we continue to work with the airlines to bring service that will benefit all of eastern Idaho.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.