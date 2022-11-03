Alaska Airlines Idaho Falls WEB ONLY

Fire engines at Idaho Falls Regional Airport provide a water salute for the inaugural Alaska Airlines flight between Idaho Falls and Boise on Thursday.

 city of Idaho Falls

Area residents looking to visit the state’s capital will need to find a way other than flight come Christmastime.

Alaska Airlines, which began holding daily flights between Idaho Falls and Boise in June, has announced the flights will end in December.


