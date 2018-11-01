On Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at approximately 4:36 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on US20, near milepost 393, in Island Park.
Michael Surette, 32, of Calgary, Alberta, was traveling westbound on US20 in a 2011 BMW. Joi Draper, 54, of Lehi, Utah, was traveling eastbound on US20 in a 1994 Peterbilt semi-truck with one trailer. Surette lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line going into oncoming traffic. Draper came to a complete stop in the eastbound lane and Surette hit her vehicle head on.
Surette succumbed to his injuries at the scene; he was not wearing his seatbelt. Draper was wearing her seatbelt. There was blockage in the area for approximately four hours. Next of kin has been notified.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff's Department.