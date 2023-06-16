Mountain View and Idaho Falls Community Hospitalsand all of their partner clinics are open and operating. The hospitals and their associated clinics have been recovering from a May 29cyberattack on their IT systems.
“Idaho Falls Community Hospital is accepting ambulances and working directly with EMS on a case-by-case basis to determine which patients are appropriate to bring to the hospital,” said Brian Ziel, Mountain View Hospital marketing director, in a text with the Post Register. “Our emergency room remains open, and our team is ready to treat community members who come to us directly for care.”
Redicare, located on 2730 Channing Way, resumed seeing patients Sunday. The clinic had been closed in the wake of the cyberattack.
Teton Cancer Institute was able to continue providing chemotherapy and radiation therapy, a joint statement fromthe hospitals said.
No patient data was compromised during the attack.
“As a result of the incident, we immediately took our network offline to ensure the stability and security of our IT systems,” Ziel texted. “We are bringing our systems back online according to a methodical, staged approach. … We have made significant progress bringing our systems back online and expect to complete the process in the coming days.”
Currently, “patients’ billing is on hold” while the hospitals’ team continues to navigate the effects of the cyberattack, the Wednesday statement said.
“In order to give our patients plenty of time to pay their bills, our team will move due dates back when we resume normal billing operations,” the statement said. “There will be no late fees or interest added to bills and no accounts will be sent to collections due to a lack of payment.”
Individuals needing to contact Mountain View Hospital’s billing department can call 208-617-3184 or 208-617-3183.
“Our commitment to our community’s well-being is our top priority,” Ziel texted. “We are safely caring for all our patients in the hospital, our emergency department remains open, surgeries are continuing as scheduled and our clinics are still providing the treatment patients need. We’ve implemented appropriate downtime procedures, which our staff is trained on, to continue caring for our patients throughout this incident.”
