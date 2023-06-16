Idaho Falls Community Hospital (copy)
The front entrance to Idaho Falls Community Hospital is shown in this file photo.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

Mountain View and Idaho Falls Community Hospitals and all of their partner clinics are open and operating. The hospitals and their associated clinics have been recovering from a May 29 cyberattack on their IT systems.

“Idaho Falls Community Hospital is accepting ambulances and working directly with EMS on a case-by-case basis to determine which patients are appropriate to bring to the hospital,” said Brian Ziel, Mountain View Hospital marketing director, in a text with the Post Register. “Our emergency room remains open, and our team is ready to treat community members who come to us directly for care.”


