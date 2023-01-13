Are you ready for the rumble?
Monster trucks are coming to Idaho Falls.
Since its ground opening in November, the Mountain America Center has experienced great success with events such as country music act Big and Rich and Spud Kings hockey games. Center officials said that their next big event is harboring equal excitement and is expected to sell out fast.
The All Star Monster Truck Tour will have three shows in Hero Arena from March 10 to March 11 with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. today.
“We don’t expect tickets to be available for long, this has been a heavily requested event and it is going to be awesome,” said Kelsey Salsbery, director of marketing for the Mountain America Center and Hero Arena.
A Mountain America Center news release said the tour will feature “the biggest superstars from the monster truck industry.”
The drivers will “battle in a jaw dropping best trick contest, full throttle side-by-side racing and a no rules, freestyle throw-down,” the release said.
The tour’s lineup includes “iconic names such as former national champions USA-1, Bear Foot, plus the identical twin brother team of Double Trouble and Trouble Maker,” the release said.
Even non-enthusiasts may recognize some of the trucks. Bear Foot’s celebrity status has been bolstered by its appearance in a Volvo commercial, a ZZ Top music video and on television’s “Knight Rider,” according to its fandom page. Bear Foot, a three-time world champion, has been crushing it—in one rendition or another—since 1979.
There will be one show Friday night, March 10, and two Saturday, one in the afternoon and one at night.
For the nighttime showings, there will be a Pit Party that will begin at 5:30 p.m., doors will open for regular entrance at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The afternoon showing is slightly different, with the Pit Party beginning at 11 a.m., doors opening for regular entrance at noon. and the show starting at 1 p.m.
The Pit Party or Pitt Pass gives exclusive access directly to the floor of the Hero Arena where visitors can see the 10,000-pound monster trucks up close, take photos, talk with drivers and get in the Monster Masher Toy Pit for an hour before the show.
While ticket prices have not yet been released, center officials said the Pit Pass is an additional $5 per ticket.
Tickets can be purchased online starting at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Bingham Healthcare box office in the Mountain America Center.
“We have had monster trucks in the area before but never of this caliber,” Salsberry said. “This is going to be a whole new level of excitement for the city and we are super excited to bring in loads and loads of dirt to get this place prepped.”
