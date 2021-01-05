Ready to release all the stress and anger of 2020? Idaho Falls’ newest business may be able to help. Smash In Therapy is a “rage room” that allows customers to hit, break or shatter items.
“It’s a place where you can come to let off some steam and have fun,” said owner Steve Garcia. “It’s an adrenaline rush.”
Customers go into a room filled with items such as television sets, fax machines and even old cars. They are given bats, golf clubs and sledgehammers. Then, they can have at it and smash the items to their hearts’ content.
“We’re not therapists, and we’re not going to diagnose anybody … but people who come in with anxiety and stress in their daily life, they seem to feel this is a way to relieve that stress,” Garcia said.
The items are mostly donated. If local thrift stores receive items like a broken printer, they now have somewhere to send it. Garcia said the items are recycled after being smashed.
“Our community helps us out in that way. We’ve been fortunate enough to team up with places like Goodwill and St. Vincent de Paul. They give us their recyclables,” Garcia said.
While Smash in Therapy started its soft opening this week by allowing a few customers in the doors, it’s official grand opening will be Friday. Starting at 1 p.m., there will be food, giveaways and more.
Owners Garcia and Thomas Ramirez came up with the idea after seeing rage rooms on reality shows and social media. Garcia noticed that, though the concept was “trending,” there wasn’t anything like it locally. He thought, with everyone wanting to “let go of the baggage of last year,” this business idea could be exactly what Idaho Falls needed.
The 6,500-square-foot Smash in Therapy facility consists of five regular rage rooms and one car smashing room. Groups of up to 12 people can rent out rooms at $25 per person. Customers must be at least 8-years-old. The warehouse-style building at 755 S. Capital Ave. was most recently used by Vintage Emporium. The furniture store closed in 2017.
Smash In Therapy will be open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will also be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, it will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Those interested in learning more can visit smashintherapy.com or its Facebook page.