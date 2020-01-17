File — Frank VanderSloot addresses state legislators about a proposed bill to put limits on medical debt collection at Melaleuca headquarters on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. VanderSloot’s bill proposes that health care providers would have 30 days to submit bills and provide notice to patients; health care facilities would then have another 30 days to send a patient a consolidated notice of all the services they received; and there would be limits on attorneys’ fees in relation to what is owed. VanderSloot said that if the patient isn’t notified within 30 days they wouldn’t be held liable. VanderSloot started a legal fund earlier this year to represent debtors in medical debt cases and recently donated another $500,000 to it.