Alturas Institute will hold its second annual "Conversations with Exceptional Women" panel discussion in Idaho Falls on June 4.
This year's event, subtitled "How Far Have We Come," is being held on the 100th anniversary of Congress voting to pass the 19th Amendment which guaranteed women the right to vote. The five speakers will use that as a jumping-off point to discuss the progress that has been made in women's rights over the last century and the work they hope will still be done.
Three of the women who will be on the stage reside in eastern Idaho: Noël Bakhtian, Ph.D., director of the Center of Advanced Energy Studies at Idaho National Laboratory; Pauline Thiros, newly appointed athletic director for Idaho State University; and Dr. Heather Steele, former Army major and an oncologist with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The event also will welcome two other prominent women who have spoken at previous Alturas panel discussions: Karen Crouse, an award-winning sportswriter for the New York Times, and Caroline Heldman, a gender researcher and political commentator who serves on the board for the Representation Project and the Alturas Institute.
Alturas Institute Executive Director David Adler will moderate the conversation but said the focus of the event will be on ideas generated by the guests and their responses to audience questions.
"These panelists enjoy coming to our event because of the conversational nature. It's relaxed, it's intimate, and it has a great atmosphere between the women on stage and the audience," Adler said.
The reception for the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Bennion Student Union Building at the city's Idaho State University campus. The program also includes a dinner and a signing for Crouse's new book "Norwich: One Tiny Vermont Town's Secret to Happiness and Excellence."
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at alturasinstitute.com.