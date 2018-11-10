The Alturas Institute plans to honor retiring Ninth Circuit Court Judge Randy Smith at a dinner on Friday.
The theme for the dinner is “Judicial Independence and the Rule of Law,” and Smith, who was a state judge and chairman of the Idaho Republican Party before being appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush, will be the first recipient of the Alturas Institute’s new John and Abigail Adams Award.
U.S. Federal District Court Judge Lynn Winmill also plans to speak.
“The theme of the evening is one of enduring importance to American Constitutionalism,” David Adler, Ph.D., president of the Alturas Institute, said in a statement. “It is particularly important in our time when both judicial independence and the rule of law are being challenged and assailed.”
The dinner will be held at the Idaho Falls Hilton Garden Inn, with a reception from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and dinner and remarks to follow. Tickets are $40 and are available at alturasinstitute.com.