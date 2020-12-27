In May 2017, an overwhelming majority of Bonneville County voters approved the creation of a community college taxing district. So much has happened since the transition of Eastern Idaho Technical College to the College of Eastern Idaho (CEI), but some important elements have stayed the same. All five of the inaugural Board of Trustees initially appointed by the Governor have since been elected and re-elected by Bonneville County voters. The $129 tuition per credit remains unchanged and CEI remains the least expense post-secondary College in Idaho. The same great technical training programs from EITC remain and has expanded to include more programs and students.
The impact of the College on the region has been immensely positive. CEI has the regional accreditation to offer Associate of Science and Associate of Arts degrees that allow graduates to transfer to any university as juniors, and many students have little or no debt. CEI offers regional high school students the opportunity to take “dual credits” at no cost through Idaho’s Advanced Opportunities funding. Our registered nurse population has tripled to over 200 students while our welding students have doubled. This fall, in the midst of the pandemic, CEI has served 1,810 credit students, up 11 percent from last fall and triple the number compared to EITC enrollment.
Online learning opportunities have significantly increased, giving rural Idahoan and working, non-traditional students the opportunity to earn an AA or AS without coming to campus. CEI has “co-admit” agreements with UI and LCSC, meaning that students are simultaneously UI or LCSC and CEI students. CEI has developed several cyber degrees enabling the transfer to a university for a BS or immediate job placement.
CEI has worked closely with industry partners, preparing students for jobs in areas such as business, contracts management, information technology, cyber, radiation safety, and nuclear technician. The College has collaborated with industries for internship opportunities and program guidance through technical advisory committees. CEI has a 97 percent placement rate for our Associate of Applied Science students who seek employment after graduation and boasts a 95 percent pass rate on NCLEX. The College has significantly increased testing facilities, permitting anyone from the community to take industry-recognized exams. CEI also has a significant presence for non-credit workforce training; having served 14,256 students with industry recognized or customized training over the course of last year.
CEI is committed to providing our graduates relevant degrees, industry recognized certifications, and the skills they need to be positive contributors to today’s, and tomorrow’s workforce. Most essential to the CEI experience is the delivery of skills. CEI’s Trustees, faculty, and staff remain committed to offering students in our region stepping-stones for success, guided by our principles of open access, affordability and time to completion. If you haven’t experienced what CEI has to offer our region, take a look at cei.edu and see for yourself.