The first Amazon distribution center in eastern Idaho held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.
The distribution center, named WID1, officially celebrated its opening 90 days after it began operations in March, said Matthew Gardea, an Amazon spokesman.
The 107,000-square-foot building sits just off of Sunnyside Road at 3700 S. Pioneer Road. The distribution center receives Amazon packages from Salt Lake City, organizes and labels each one and then delivers them to eastern Idaho doorsteps.
Before the distribution center opened in Idaho Falls, people in the region often would get their packages one to two weeks after they ordered them from Amazon, even with Prime, said the WID1 site lead Danny Woodruff.
With the new warehouse, eastern Idaho residents and businesses can have Amazon packages delivered to their doorstep as soon as two days after it is ordered, Woodruff said.
The warehouse has more than 150 employees, some starting their shifts at 2 a.m. Management opens the building at 2 a.m. and another wave of workers begin start at 3:30 a.m.
Each package has to be labeled and organized, journeying from one end to another in the massive warehouse, before it is ready to be handed over to delivery drivers.
“We are the last Amazon touch and then it is on your doorstep,” Woodruff said.
The distribution center is still getting Amazon delivery trucks to the Idaho Falls site. Amazon packages are currently being delivered in anything from a rental van to a worker’s personal pickup truck.
No matter the vehicle, Amazon packages can be delivered anywhere within an approximate one-hour driving radius directly from the local distribution center, Woodruff said.
The center sees 14,000 packages per day, with 17,000 passing through during Amazon prime week. However, the center is nowhere near capacity. Woodruff hopes to one day have the maximum 31,000 packages come and go through the Idaho Falls facility.
Employees work in shifts at the distribution center from 2 a.m. until 10 p.m.
“(We are open) everyday that ends in a ‘y,’” Woodruff said.
The center welcomed the Bonneville County Commissioners for a tour Monday.
Roger Christensen, the commission chairman, said Idaho Falls has been in need of a facility like this one for 20 years.
“This is a big deal,” Christensen said. “Welcome y’all. We’ll do our best to stay out of your way.”
The center has provided 150 jobs to the Idaho Falls community and has helped the efficiency of package delivery in the area. But the community itself has helped the center in return, Woodruff said.
“Since we began operating, the warm welcome we have received from the Idaho Falls community has been truly inspiring,” Woodruff said. “We have relished the opportunity to get to know our neighbors and fellow community members.”
The center has become “well-established” in its first 90 days, Woodruff said. It has quickly climbed the ranks to become the second most successful Amazon distribution center in the region, Gardea said.
Faster delivery time is one of the biggest successes brought to the area, with or without a Prime membership. However, members are guaranteed a maximum three-day delivery.
“It will still improve the time for it (nonmembers), but with Prime, that is the promise for it,” Woodruff said.
The center opened in Bonneville County for a specific purpose, it had ample availability and talent, said Sam Bailey, the economic development and public policy manager for Amazon.
Bailey mentioned the company’s career choice program. After 90 days on the job, Amazon employees qualify to receive money toward educational expenses, for anything from a GED to a bachelor’s degree.
Amazon will pay anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 directly to the educational institute for its employees in the program.
“We meet people where they are and upscale them for the future,” Bailey said.
The local center is currently hiring. Find out more on the Amazon jobs website.
“Welcome to the Amazon family Idaho Falls,” Woodruff said.
