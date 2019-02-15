ASHTON — Blue skies and excited dogs led to great racing for the 21 racers who competed Friday during the 102nd American Dog Derby in Ashton. The event is the oldest All-American dog sled race.
"It's a great event and a great way to meet people," said Ashton Mayor Teddy Stronks.
Officials shortened the course to 24 miles for the open class racers this year due to freezing rain and snow that shut down roads around Ashton on Thursday night. The course is typically 45 miles.
The derby is accustomed to bad weather. During the first race in March 1917 only four of 16 racers were able to start and those four were forced to spend the night on the course because the weather was so harsh.
The racing continues on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. for professionals. At 10 a.m. spectators will have the opportunity to have derby staff fit their dogs with harnesses and sleds to try out the sport in the annual Mutt Race. There also will be kids snowshoe races. At noon there will be a weighted sled pull. Registration for the weight pull starts at 9 a.m. and there are a variety of weight classes for the competing canines — from 12 pounds under to 76 pounds and over.
For information, go to americandogderby.com.