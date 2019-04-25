American Dueling Pianos will be coming to the Waterfront at Snake River Landing next month.
A two-person traveling act that plays for 90 minutes, American Dueling Pianos is audience interactive performance where guests drive the song selection, according to the act's website.
Tips drive the setlist as songs are played in the order of the money put on the selected song. Any song can be stopped for one dollar more than the original request.
"It is such an interactive experience, and people are encouraged to have fun and express themselves," Ball Ventures’ Marketing Manager Liza Leonard said.
The event takes place on May 24 with tickets costing $45 per attendee. The fee will cover the performance and steak and chicken dinner options from the Caramel Tree in Rigby , Leonard said. Tap-N-Fill will provide drink options for the event.
Tickets for the event will go on sale next week on Eventbrite.com, according to an email from Leonard.