“The hardest thing in the world to understand is the income tax,” Albert Einstein, the theoretical physicist, is reported to have told his accountant.
Yes, filing taxes is difficult — even for genius physicists.
Last week marked the end of the first tax season under the new Republican-sponsored federal tax code, which Congress passed in late 2017.
The new code eliminated personal exemptions, increased standard deductions and adjusted tax brackets.
Idaho's tax code saw some changes this year, as well. The state now follows Internal Revenue Code and additional tax breaks and a new child tax credit took effect this year.
The new rules brought new concerns to an already difficult activity.
Stephen Arave, a tax preparer with Arave Tax Preparation and Consulting, said people should be diligent prior to tax season, keeping up with changes in their lives that could affect their filings or changes to the tax code.
Arave said the biggest problem his clients have are with poor planning and not staying informed.
"It takes me months and months every year to keep up with it," he said. "They just don't stay up on what the changes are, and it comes as a surprise to them."
This year, many of Arave's roughly 350 Idaho Falls area clients were apprehensive about how the new federal tax law was going to affect their refunds.
"Many people expressed disappointment in the size of their refunds," Arave said. "When I pointed out that they were getting more money in their paychecks throughout the year, most people were able to see and understand how that would work."
According to Internal Revenue Service statistics, from April 12, the number of total refunds decreased by 1.9 percent compared to last year. And the average refund decreased 1.3 percent.
While federal tax refunds may have been down, changes to Idaho tax code likely helped out parents.
"People with children were happy to see the new Idaho tax credit," Arave said. "That helped out quite a few of my clients."
Idaho Falls residents who spoke to the Post Register expressed, for the most part, a similar tax filing experience to last year. Other than changes reflecting new life developments, such as enrolling in school or starting a new business, things were generally the same, two residents said.
Paul and Cindy, a married couple who file their taxes online because it's cheaper than hiring an accountant, said they haven't received their tax return but aren't expecting any dramatic changes.
"It was a little more money, less itemizing," Paul said of the filing experience.
Not everyone was as content with Uncle Sam taking his cut.
"We paid 2,000 freakin' dollars," said Joseph, a new father, who recently moved back to Idaho Falls from Twin Falls. "Last year, we got about $600 back. It's our fault for how we claimed."
"I'm proud to be an American," Joseph added. "I don't know if you can write that sarcastically."
Next year, Joseph will benefit from tax breaks for his newborn daughter, who was born in January and didn't qualify this year.
"Hopefully they'll make it so we only owe a little bit (next year)," he said.