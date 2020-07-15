A new report on internet connections has found that Ammon has the most-affordable connection in the United States — and one of the most affordable in the world.
The finding comes from the annual Cost of Connectivity report, published by two researchers at the nonprofit Open Technology Institute on Wednesday. The report compared the cost of more than 700 internet plans available in 28 cities in the United States, Europe and Asia to evaluate how plans in the United States compared to other nations.
The report found that Ammon had an average monthly price of $40.88 per month for its fiber internet connections. Those rates would be at least $25 cheaper than the reported cost in Wilson, North Carolina, the next smallest American city in the study, or the national average of $68.38 per month.
"The approach they have in Ammon, with so many competing services and the switching cost between them being almost nonexistent, that really puts price pressure on all the services in the city," said Josh Stager, senior policy counsel at the Open Technology Institute.
Ammon's fiber system has been expanding through the city since 2011 when it launched an initial pilot version. Bruce Patterson, technology director for Ammon Fiber, said the approach taken by the city is fairly unique in the country because it is funded by long-term bonds taken out by the city instead of more expensive loans or private investment.
"It's very much like the old phone company model, or like the sewer and water utilities applied to the fiber infrastructure. It's not an investment the city is looking to make money on," Patterson said.
The city has closed three local improvement districts, which are used to pay for expanding the fiber network into a limited selection of neighborhoods, and are currently connecting homes in the fourth district. So far around 60% of the 1,900 homes covered by the local improvement districts have opted to connect to the system, which helps spread out the per-person cost of the initial installation among more residents.
The OTI report found that municipal internet networks, such as the one in Ammon, brought down the average cost per megabit of access by more than 25%. Stager said that small or mid-size cities have had an easier time establishing those networks but that the same approach could work in major metropolitan areas.
While Ammon's cost for internet access was low, the average monthly cost for installing an internet connection was much higher than the national average. Patterson said it was a challenge to convince residents that the benefits of high-speed connection at the projected lower cost was worth paying thousands of dollars to install the line.
"People are reluctant to invest that much of an upfront cost into their property, but paying for Ammon to install fiber to their home gets paid off in less than four years in the monthly savings," Patterson said.
Patterson said the city expected that even more residents would be connected to the system in the near future. All the incoming housing developments in the city had agreed to install the fiber lines by default for new residents. The Ammon 2021 program announced at the beginning of this year was intended to move toward a final citywide improvement district that would cover fiber network installation for the remainder of the city.
The Open Technology Institute had written about Ammon's fiber network multiple times since the city began installing the system, including a report earlier this year that focused on the current costs of the internet options available in the city.