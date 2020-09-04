The Ammon City Council voted Thursday to annex 20 acres of land outside the city that have been the subject of a zoning debate over the last few months.
The six council members unanimously voted to approve the annexation agreement for the land that could eventually become home to the Rocking R subdivision. The vote to approve the annexation also included zoning the land for medium-density housing in the majority of the land and light commercial properties in one corner.
The annexation of the land, owned by county resident Doyle Robertson at the corner of Sunnyside Road and Crowley Road, was initially going to go up for a public hearing in April before a coronavirus-related delay. The city Planning and Zoning Commission held two public hearings on the proposed annexation earlier this year and the City Council heard public comment during its Aug. 20 meeting.
"There is no part of me that thinks the proper role of government is to create a process that is so financially burdensome that people like this family, who own property for 60 years and have the potential to develop it, can't do so," city council president Russell Slack said during Thursday's meeting.
B.J. Driscoll, a land-use attorney from Idaho Falls, submitted a letter to the council during the Aug. 20 meeting on behalf of 34 people who opposed the annexation. Driscoll and other residents said that medium-density housing went against the zoning goals laid out by the city's comprehensive plan and asked that the homes in the area only be zoned for low-density housing.
Weston Davis, an attorney and prosecutor for Bonneville County, told the City Council on Thursday that cities could approve zoning that went against their comprehensive plan as long as the decision was based on the facts presented about the proposal.
"The Idaho Supreme Court has been very clear over the years that a comprehensive plan is just that. It's a plan. They called it a guideline, one you can't ignore but that you have to remember is still a guideline," Davis said.
Council members pointed out multiple instances in the city already where homeowners were not bothered by nearby businesses and asked whether a low-density development would be an even further deviation from the Comprehensive Plan. The medium-density zoning in Ammon allows for up to four homes per acre, while the low-density zone caps it at 2.5 homes per acre.
No official plat for the Rocking R subdivision has been submitted to the city yet, so the exact layout and number of homes that could be developed there is unknown. Ammon city planner Cindy Donovan told the council that her department has been working on an updated version of the comprehensive plan that would be presented later this year.