The annual audit of Ammon found that the city's financial position had improved over the past year.
The audit was presented to the Ammon City Council on Thursday night by city treasurer Jennifer Belfield, and Wipfli accountant and auditor Judy Brower. Wipfli's audit found the city's position over the last fiscal year had improved to $40.9 million. While the total worth of the city's assets had remained almost unchanged over the last year, its liabilities had dropped by more than a million dollars.
"Overall, the city of Ammon is financially stable and we are prepared for the future," Belfield said.
The audit found that the city's financial management and records were in compliance with general auditing standards issued by the Comptroller General of the United States.
The General Fund, the main pool of unassigned city revenue that is used for new projects and expenses, increased by more than half a million dollars last year to $9.04 million. Overall the city's proprietary programs — water, wastewater, fiber and sanitation — netted a 7 percent increase to $13.63 million last year.
Wastewater continues to be the only city department that was technically in the red last year. Because of the debt owed on two water bonds taken out over in the last 15 years, the wastewater system was operating with more than $5.7 million in debt last year.
This audit was the first done since the city's finance department that was reinstated last year to consolidate all funds that were handled by the city. Brower said the streamlined department not only made conducting the audit easier but ended up increasing the overall revenue for the city.
The city council addressed the future of the region's finances later in the meeting during a presentation by former mayor Dana Kirkham on behalf of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho. Her presentation previewed REDI's annual report on the region and focused on the assets available in Bonneville County and across the region as eastern Idaho worked to continue growing its population and influence.