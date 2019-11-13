Boy Scouts of America Troop 489 completed construction on seven free library boxes that will be placed in parks around Ammon during the spring.
The boxes will be filled with donated books which can be borrowed free of charge by any visitor, and then either returned to the box or replaced with another donated book.
The boxes are the final step in a two-year effort by scoutmaster Jordan Stone to get as many members of his troop certified as Eagle Scouts by the end of the year as possible. At that point, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will end its partnership with the scouting program and launch its own version.
"I sat down with them after that news came out and asked if they still wanted to do the work to become Eagle Scouts. We had five or six meetings a week early on," Stone said.
Around 6 percent of all Boys Scouts are certified as Eagle Scouts each year and the process usually takes four years to complete. In the Ammon 9th Ward troop, 10 members will be certified by the end of the year after getting all the requirements in less than half that time.
In addition to the 21 merit badges and other requirements for the title, each Scout had to lead their own community service project in Ammon in order to become an Eagle Scout. Previous projects included repairing baseball diamonds, planting trees and repairing picnic tables for the city's parks.
The library box project was led by Stone's 12-year-old son Lynden. Ammon already had one free library box that had been installed in McCowin Park last year, but Mayor Sean Coletti and other city leaders hoped to expand that program. Lynden and the other Scouts spent the last four months building seven additional library boxes out of wood, with Plexiglas windows and corrugated metal roofs.
"It's a relief off my shoulders. I am going to like seeing them around because I really liked making the library boxes," Lynden said.
The boxes will be placed in the Eagle Point, Lions, Peterson, Quail Ridge, Tiebreaker and Woodland Hills parks as well as the park currently being developed across the street from Cabela's by the Ammon Parks and Rec Department in early spring. Coletti said the reaction to the existing box has been fairly positive, especially since the city does not have a public library.
"This is an opportunity for our residents to ask if a full library branch is something they're interested in having in Ammon," Coletti said.