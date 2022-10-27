The Ammon City Council voted unanimously Oct. 20 to place a 180-day moratorium on residential annexations greater than 10 acres.

Last month, the council was made aware of an amendment being prepared for the Ammon Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map. The amendment would impact the residential densities designated in the area of impact on the future land use map. In addition, the Eastern Idaho Sewer District recently imposed a curtailment on additional equivalent residential units, which primarily impacts residential subdivisions.


