The Ammon City Council voted unanimously Oct. 20 to place a 180-day moratorium on residential annexations greater than 10 acres.
Last month, the council was made aware of an amendment being prepared for the Ammon Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map. The amendment would impact the residential densities designated in the area of impact on the future land use map. In addition, the Eastern Idaho Sewer District recently imposed a curtailment on additional equivalent residential units, which primarily impacts residential subdivisions.
Based on this information, the city council directed staff to prepare an interim moratorium ordinance in accordance with Idaho code 67-6524.
“The mayor and council did not feel comfortable moving forward with annexations until these issues were solved. We did not want to promise things that might not be possible or available,” Ammon City Administrator Micah Austin said.
Idaho code 67-6524 authorizes the city council to adopt an interim ordinance to impose a moratorium if a governing board finds that a plan, a plan component or an amendment to a plan is being prepared for its jurisdiction. A land use application filed with the city of Ammon must be evaluated based on the rules, regulations, and policies that are in effect on the day the application is accepted by the city of Ammon. The designations currently in effect for residential densities with the Ammon Area of Impact are found to be in conflict with the Comprehensive Plan and the Future Land Use Map, thereby making an amendment necessary, city officials said.
Austin presented and reviewed a staff report focused on platting procedures and sewer density before recommending the moratorium's approval.
Following Austin's comments, Coletti relayed concerns related to the collection of property taxes and the ability to pay for infrastructure necessary for growth.
Councilman Scott Wessel asked why the restriction only applied to annexations over 10 acres. Austin replied that the city is better able to deal with the impacts of smaller annexations.
"The council has directed me and the city planner to resolve these things within those 180 days," Austin said. "They would like to see that amendment completed and they would like direction from the sewer district within those 180 days as well.
"The main thing we would want the community to know is the mayor and city council want to make sure the city's comprehensive plan reflects the direction and priorities of the community. That is a top priority for the moratorium. They have listened and want to make sure they get it right."
