A new policy in Ammon will set aside money to aid local charities and community groups.
Ammon City Council members voted at their Thursday meeting to create the city's first official charitable contribution policy. The fund will allow the city to donate a total of $20,000 to up to eight local organizations each year that help improve the lives of Ammon residents.
To be eligible for the city funds, nonprofits and charities must provide services to Ammon and have an office in Bonneville County. The possible donations are tiered, ranging from roughly $1,000 to a maximum sponsorship of $8,000.
The city council had first discussed the charity policy last year and had provided funds in a similar manner since then, but the plan had never been officially voted on until Thursday.
"While we are making financial decisions concerning the charitable contributions to different organizations, I thought it best that we adopted the policy by resolution and make it official," City Administrator Micah Austin said during the meeting.
While up to eight groups could receive money from the town, only three applied for the unofficial version of the program last year: The Museum of Idaho, Idaho Falls Arts Council and Meals on Wheels. The three nonprofits received a total of $13,500 from the city at the previous city council meeting.
Brandi Newton, executive director for the Idaho Falls Arts Council, said her organization would continue applying for donations from Ammon in the future because of the opportunities it provides for the city's residents.
"We have a high number of Ammon citizens that participate in the arts council events every year," Newton said.
The resolution on the policy also stated that the contributions will only be given out after the city operations have been fully funded and that the grants will be awarded on "a first-come, first-served basis."