Thursday's Ammon City Council meeting was standing room only for four hours of public comment and debate about water meter billing.
The seats in the council chamber were filled by residents 15 minutes before the meeting began. So was the back room of the neighboring fire station, where a live feed of the council was broadcast. An overflow of people filled the city building's foyer, with some demanding the hearing be rescheduled so everyone could sit down in an auditorium or gym.
Instead, in the moments before public comment began, the council and city staff gave up their chairs to let an additional 14 people sit in on the hearing. They proceeded to stand for the majority of the remaining hours of questions, debate and clarification about the city's switch to a metered water system in April that had led to this summer's spiking water bills.
"We have spent more time preparing this decision than anything else we've done with the city," Mayor Sean Coletti said.
The first public comment was made by Arlene Coon, who presented the council with the 1,418 signatures on petitions protesting the water bills. Coon had gathered the signatures through door-to-door campaigns and an online petition. She said the signatories understood how difficult it was for cities in Idaho to obtain water rights but thought the city's leaders had made mistakes during the switch to metered bills.
"We need to get the price down so that it is affordable to everyone in our city," Coon said.
The city repeatedly offered anyone who had questions about their water use to schedule a time to come back to the city building for a more complete report. The city tracks water use in 15-minute increments, uploaded into the system after a few hours of delay, and can show residents their daily and monthly use.
Council President Brian Powell shared an excerpt of his August water bill, from the time he'd accidentally left a mini-sprinkler on overnight to fix a dead patch of grass in his yard. That one night used 3,798 gallons of water and added an extra $3.80 onto his monthly bill.
"We need to focus on the system cost and the consumption. Those are the parts that are going to drop the total cost down," Powell said.
Bess Stoddard phoned in her question to the council from the group at the firehouse. She explained that she was recently widowed, living alone with her dog, and did not know how she would be able to afford the increase in her water bill during the summer.
"Isn't there something that can be done to help widows and people who are on a fixed income?" she asked.
Before Coletti and the council had finished answering Stoddard's question, the water department had pulled up the readings from her home and announced to the crowd that there were signs of a leak in her home. The city's computer system will throw a flag for homes that don't hit zero water use in a 24-hour span but those potential leaks were not tracked outside of individual cases.
Stoddard was visited Friday morning by the Ammon water department for an inspection. She said the department was still likely to give her money back but that she would need to pay a plumber to fix the leak, as the issue was with her pipes and not the city line.
Not every resident at the meeting was completely opposed to what the city had done. Three-quarters of the city's residential water customers had used less than 80,000 gallons of water in August, meaning their bill was $110 at most. Two percent of the city was on the other end, requiring 200,000 gallons or more during that month.
Many who spoke were in favor of switching to a metered water system in theory but had issues with how the program had been rolled out. Chad Ostergar said his bill would only be $10 here per month on average but pointed out how much of that increase came in the last three months.
"It does suck that 50 percent of our annual bill is due right now. I'm in a position to handle that, but I know not everyone is," Ostergar said.
One change the city will implement to address some of the spiking bills next year is level pay. After the meters have been billed for a full year, residents can request that the city calculate the monthly average for their home and agree to pay that much instead of the month-to-month per-gallon cost. The level pay rates will likely be an increase for many residents over the previous system but prevent the monthly cost from coming as a surprise.
City officials also said they were looking into ways for residents to see their water use at home, without having to visit the city building. While that could help public trust in the billed rates, other residents wanted the ability to read directly from the meters.
Coletti's letter to residents explaining the details of the meter program, as well as advice about water conservation and billing, can be found on the Ammon website at www.ci.ammon.id.us.