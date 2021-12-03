The Ammon City Council has a vacancy after the resignation of a two-term city councilman.
Former councilman Byron Wiscombe submitted his resignation to Mayor Sean Coletti on Thursday after eight years of service, the city announced in a Friday news release.
“Byron always provided a valued opinion on the city council and he will be missed,” said Ammon City Administrator Micah Austin.
Wiscombe could not be reached for comment on Friday. Austin said Wiscombe did not inform Coletti of the reason why decided to step down.
The current term of the seat he vacated concludes on Dec. 31. He was reelected to a new term beginning Jan. 1 and Coletti must appoint an Ammon resident to fill the vacant seat for a two-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023, rather than the full four-year term, according to Idaho law.
This city council seat would be up for election in November 2023 for an additional two-year term ending December 31, 2025. In November 2025, this seat would be up for election to a standard four-year term.
Coletti is accepting applications in the form of letters of interest and resumes from any Ammon resident interested in serving on the city council to fill the vacant seat. Interested residents may email their applications to scoletti@cityofammon.us or mail their applications to: 2135 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, ID 83046. The deadline to submit an application is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.
For additional information or questions, Austin said people can email the mail directly or call Austin at 208-612-4051.
“Mayor Coletti really wants to hear from anyone that is interested in the community,” Austin said. “I’d be happy to meet with anyone and take them through the obligations of the city council and expectations that come with it.”