This weekend could bring the first test of Ammon's new snow removal policy, which allows the city to tow cars left in the way of its snowplows.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a winter weather advisory for Sunday ahead of a storm that is predicted to bring up to 4 inches of snow to the Idaho Falls area. As long as the storm results in more than 2 inches of snow in Ammon, it will trigger the first use of the city's snowplows this winter.
For Ammon residents, the plowing could require different preparations than in years past. The city posted about the storm on Facebook on Friday with a reminder that this is the first year where the city can tow resident's vehicles which are parked along the streets during snowstorms. As part of the annual snow removal policy the city council passed in November, Ammon banned on-street parking during any major snow event and allowed offending vehicles to receive a minimum fine of $50 or be towed.
Ammon City Administrator Micah Austin explained that in past years, the city snowplows had been slowed down by having to work around the cars left on the street. The city had issued citations for cars that were in the way but found the warnings did not deter cars from being left in the way.
"If we don't tow the vehicles, we're never going to be able to effectively and efficiently clear the city streets," Austin said.
Idaho Falls has had a similar towing policy in place for several years, and the city has enforced the rule aggressively during previous winter storms. Idaho Falls regularly has more than 100 cars towed during 2-inch snow storms, and one storm in December 2017 resulted in more than 200 vehicles being removed.
Both cities make efforts to alert residents of when the towing policy could be enacted. Idaho Falls residents can receive updates from the city on their phones by texting ifalerts to 91011 or through Facebook and Twitter messages.
"We will use every form of communication we have at our disposal to let people know if we determine there's been a snow event," Idaho Falls city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.
Ammon posts alerts to its Facebook page as well but also uses electronic signs to alert passing drivers of the impending storm. Austin does not expect that Ammon's policy will result as many calls to dispatch as in Idaho Falls and emphasizes the city is not looking forward to removing its residents' cars.
"We are very happy that we haven't had to do that so far," he said.
Depending on the severity of the storm, it could take days for city plows to finish clearing the major streets and begin working on the roads in smaller neighborhoods. Area residents who have their vehicles towed during the storm can learn how to reclaim them by calling the Bonneville County Dispatch Center at 208-529-1200.