The Ammon City Council has moved forward with a controversial annexation and zoning for a neighborhood expansion after the neighborhood’s current residents set up a compromise with the developer.
The debate is over a 10-acre property that is being annexed from the county for The Villas. Riverbend Management, the real estate developer for The Villas, sought to have the property zoned as R1 and R1-A instead of low-density R-A to build duplexes on some of the lots and provide narrower lots for other houses.
The rest of The Villas is zoned for low-density housing on larger lots, and residents were widely opposed to the change. Residents emailed city officials and spoke at an Oct. 17 public hearing, citing concerns about children being able to safely get to Rimrock Elementary School, the need for a second access road into the neighborhood and the potential for future high-density growth.
“I’m not against the development, but I’d like to see that the city is concerned with planning this. That’s not happening, they just do what the developer wants,” Villas resident Mark Broka said.
After the council meeting, residents sat down with representatives from Riverbend Management on Oct. 21 to compromise on the neighborhood expansion. Riverbend Management representatives agreed to cap the density of the annexed land at 2.9 units per acre, between the low-density max of 2.5 and the max allowed for R1 zoning, and pay for a sidewalk from the Villas to the intersection nearest Rimrock in exchange for keeping the proposed zoning.
“We were comfortable with that because our fear is that they would walk away completely and leave us without the road and without the sidewalks,” Villas resident Heidi Boyle said.
Before the discussion and vote, Mayor Sean Coletti and Councilman Byron Wiscombe recused themselves from the discussion. City council decisions about planning and zoning issues like this fall under a ban on ex parte communication, which limits discussion to open public hearings where both sides can speak equally. Coletti and Wiscombe had called the developers after the Oct. 21 meeting to discuss what had been decided, which violated that rule.
Villa residents and Riverbend spokesman Devin Belnap attended the meeting but were unable to comment because of the ex parte rules. The councilmembers relied on the summaries of the residents meeting from City Administrator Micah Austin and City Planner Cindy Donovan. Councilman Rex Thompson voiced the most concern, saying he had nothing on the record to show the residents liked the compromise and that he opposed the “spot zoning” of a new development.
The council eventually voted 3-2 in favor of approving the annexation with the R1 and R1-A zoning, with council President Brian Powell casting the tie-breaker vote. The ordinance that will finalize that annexation will be read at two more council meetings before it is officially set.
The Ammon city council also moved forward with an ordinance allowing beer and wine cafes in the city. The ordinance would require them to be part of a multi-tenant building including at least one restaurant, allow food to be brought in from restaurants and not serve liquor. Douglas Toomer, the applicant who initiated the ordinance, compared his proposed business to Tap N’ Fill.