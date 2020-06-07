The Ammon City Council approved two measures Thursday night that will lead toward joining the Bonneville County Fire District.
The councilmen voted unanimously to request an official resolution between the city and fire district outlining the transition. The council also voted to reduce the city’s current levy by the amount that will be owed to the fire district levy, currently at $90.36 per $100,000 in taxable home value, so there will be no change in what residents pay to run the city fire department.
Ammon officials first announced their intention to join the surrounding fire district in April. The city’s largely volunteer-staffed force will remain the same during the merger and still will be responsible for responding to incidents within the city, but City Administrator Micah Austin said that other combinations of service and staff will make the department more efficient.
“Being part of the district will help eliminate the political boundaries that create inefficiencies in the system during an emergency,” Austin said.
During the summer the Idaho Falls Fire Department will remain the primary responders to fires in the outlying areas of Bonneville County through its contract with the fire district.
Bonneville Fire District Chairman Daniel Gubler said he expected to see early versions of the resolution and agreement with Ammon next week and the district committee would likely make a decision on the offer during its July meeting.
Austin said the city hoped to have an agreement mostly set before submitting its department budget requests to Bonneville County commissioners in August.