The city of Ammon is seeking a new council member following Josh Wheeler's resignation Wednesday.

Nearly three years into his four-year term as an Ammon City Council member, Wheeler submitted his letter of resignation to Mayor Sean Coletti on Wednesday. Wheeler on Tuesday was elected to represent District 35 in the Idaho House of Representatives.


