The city of Ammon is seeking a new council member following Josh Wheeler's resignation Wednesday.
Nearly three years into his four-year term as an Ammon City Council member, Wheeler submitted his letter of resignation to Mayor Sean Coletti on Wednesday. Wheeler on Tuesday was electedto represent District 35 in the Idaho House of Representatives.
While Idaho law does allow for legislators to also serve as city council members — something that has happened on rare occasions — Wheeler felt it it was best to have someone else take his seat on the council.
"I really felt that with the additional requirements as state Legislature that it would best serve the city of Ammon to have someone else complete my term as council member," Wheeler said. "It was not an easy decision, but I felt it would be the best thing for the community."
Ammon city officials are seeking applications to fill the vacancy until Dec. 31, 2023, the end of the seat's term. The seat will again be up for election November 2023.
"When I describe the person that I would like to see apply for this position, I am describing council member Wheeler," Coletti said. "He was excellent in how he communicated with the public and he addressed issues with a thoughtful, steady hand and without personal bias. He wanted to do the best he could and I appreciate his work on the council. His shoes will be hard to fill."
Coletti is accepting applications in the form of letters of interest and resumes from any Ammon residents interested in serving on the city council to fill the vacant seat, a cityrelease said.
"The plan is to have the new council member take their first seat in a city council meeting Jan. 1," Coletti said. "I am looking for someone who cares a lot about the city and who isn't there for any particular reason except to do a good job and make sound decisions. I am really looking for someone who will understand the issues and make the best decisions to help advance the city."
Applicants must live within Ammon city limits and be at least 18 years of age.
