The city of Ammon announced the plans for the Ammon Days celebration on Aug. 3, including free hot air balloon rides.
The annual event will be held in McCowin Park between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. City Clerk Rachael Sanders, who is planning this year's events and activities, expects thousands of city residents to pass through the park during the day.
"The thing I love the most is seeing all the citizens out there, especially the kids. They love the face painting and the swimming and everything else we have," Sanders said.
She remembered attending the event in the 1970s when she was growing up in Ammon. The festival wasn't held for a number of years after that but has been running in its current form since 2005.
At 9 a.m. the vendor booths will open and the Ammon Honor Guard will hold a flag ceremony to open the major attractions. Rides in the Sumo Fiber hot air balloon will start earlier in the morning, with the tethered balloon also being used for the ping pong ball drop contest for the first time this year.
In addition to the balloon, new attractions this year include a pole vaulting demonstration from Teton Vault Club and a Toys for Tots fundraiser with volunteers dressed as Star Wars characters. There also will be a presentation of a $50,000 donation from Idaho Central Credit Union to renovate the park's tennis courts.
Some Ammon children will take part in the "Ammon's Got Talent" competition beginning at 10 a.m.
Deputy City Treasurer April Forrest said 40 vendors had signed up to have booths as of Thursday night but more will be able to sign up until Friday. Visitors who get signatures from all the booths in a "vendor passport" will be entered into a raffle drawing for prized including a flat-screen television and bicycle.
More information about the schedule for Ammon Days can be found on the city's Facebook page or its website, ci.ammon.id.us.