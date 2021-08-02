Ammon Days is back in full force this year after being modified and reducing events last year due to the pandemic.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at McCowin Park. The city of Ammon announced in a Monday news release that there will be more than 50 vendors and plenty of food and activities.

The event lineup is as follows:

• Swimming Pool and Splash Pad — Free admission and 60-minute sessions at the pool.

• Car Show — Peruse through a variety of new and old cars, trucks and rat rods parked near Midway Avenue. A vote will open to select favorite vehicles.

• Ammon Has Talent — Age categories are 2-12, 13-18, and 18 and above. Prizes are $200 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place.

• East Idaho Fair Food Tour — Vendors will be serving meals and treats for purchase beginning at 11 a.m. and through the evening.

• Live Concert — World-renowned singer and pianist Evie Clair, finalist on America’s Got Talent, will be showing off her talents at 2 p.m. at the East Idaho Credit Union Stage in McCowin Park.

• Raffle Drawing — Visit the Gazebo to pick up your Vendor Passport, stop by 20 or more vendor booths, and be entered to win some amazing prizes from Ammon Days local partners.

