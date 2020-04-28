The city of Ammon has declared next week as a time for residents to actively support local businesses.
The declaration from Mayor Sean Coletti names the week beginning May 3 as Support Ammon Businesses Week. While the city has participated in previous dedicated days or week to support small businesses. The business week proclamation is focused on establishments affected by the coronavirus.
"Residents can get involved by shopping at Ammon businesses while maintaining safety protocols, purchasing gift cards for future use or for loved ones, and ordering take-out or delivery from local restaurants," the statement read.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, more than 56% of employees in Idaho work for small or locally-owned businesses. On Monday the SBA began accepting new applications to its Paycheck Protection Program, which offers loan protection to businesses who keep their workers on staff despite being shut down.
Coletti's declaration also asks city residents to continue supporting local companies throughout the rest of the year.