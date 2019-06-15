After a month of informational meetings and outreach, the Ammon Exchange Club still needs more members to officially launch itself.
The group has held weekly informational meetings in the Ammon City Building since May to attract enough new members to start a chapter. It takes 20 people to open a new Exchange Club location, and Idaho Falls Exchange Club president Bryan Forsmann estimated the group was up to around 15 interested members.
While the Exchange Club's primary goal is child abuse prevention, the Idaho Falls chapter runs the Field of Honor event every Memorial Day and is involved in a range of other volunteer efforts.
"Everybody wants to try and make their community better. It's an easy draw to get people interested in what else we do," Forsmann said.
There aren't strict geographic rules about which exchange club someone has to join. Members of the Idaho Falls chapter live everywhere from Rigby to Shelley and in some parts of the Yellowstone district; people hold membership in multiple Exchange Clubs at the same time. Those founding members will also be exempt from paying a fee for joining.
Leslie Grigg, president of the National Exchange Club's Yellowstone district, wondered if potential young members were scared off by the structured weekly meetings that the Exchange Club required. Most chapters are built around hosting a weekly meal and a guest speaker, but there is some flexibility.
"When this club reaches 20 members, those people will decide a lot about the structure and schedule for the chapter," Grigg said.
The Ammon chapter could launch as soon as those 20 members can attend an organizational meeting and sign off. Once it becomes official, the club will begin holding community assessments to decide what it should focus on with the city.
Mayor Sean Coletti and some of the potential Ammon members have suggested the Exchange Club should create a war memorial in the city to honor local veterans.
People interested in joining the chapter can reach out to the Idaho Falls Exchange Club through its Facebook page or by contacting Grigg directly at 208-589-0065.