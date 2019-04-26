The deadline for parents to register their children with Ammon’s T-ball and softball league has been extended.
Ammon officials originally planned for registration for the teams to end on Tuesday but moved the deadline to Saturday night because of issues getting the word out to schools. League Director Colleen Pincock said that around 300 students have registered for the league so far among 30 teams, slightly below what the city typically saw.
The slow registration has only extended the coaching shortage that the Ammon teams normally see. In most seasons, there are only enough coaches to cover half the teams when registration closes in April, leaving Pincock to email parents asking for volunteers to take over a team or two for the summer.
“It’s not an intense thing. They just need to have patience and be willing to spend the time out there,” Pincock said.
Teams that come into the season with a coach and a roster will play together for the summer. For kids that sign up on their own, Pincock will split them into teams while trying to keep students from the same school and same age range together as much as possible.
Mikki Scott is a parent who has been coaching in the summer league for more than a decade. This year she is coaching third and fourth-grade girls’ softball, but she had previously coached all age ranges and sports within the city.
“It’s all about the kids learning to love the game. It’s not just important to win, it’s important to teach these girls skills and build their confidence,” Scott said.
The first coaches meeting for the league will be held at the Ammon city building on Wednesday. Coaches and players will then have about a month to train and play together until the games begin in early June.
The T-ball and softball league is open to Ammon children between kindergarten and sixth grade. Registration will cost $39 per person until after the Saturday deadline. To register online, visit the city of Ammon website.