City of Ammon officials announced that they had finished construction on a new path through Quail Ridge Park.
The asphalt path is 1,400 feet long and 8 feet wide. Previously, the 3-acre park had only contained a playground and soccer goals and had no paved path for walkers to use when crossing.
Parks Department Director Ken Knoch said that over the years the residents of Quail Ridge Estates had frequently asked the department to build a path cutting through the park. The Quail Ridge Home Owner's Association paid for half the cost of the construction, which began two weeks ago, and the neighbors began taking advantage of the trail soon after it was finished being installed.
"Steam was still coming off the ground and they were already walking on it," Knoch joked.
The Ammon Parks Department also finished renovations to the parking lot at McCowin Park earlier this month and city leaders are now looking into plans for the next set of improvements to the city parks.