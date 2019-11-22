Ammon City Council voted Thursday night to appoint Kristina Buchan as the city clerk and assistant to Mayor Sean Coletti beginning next year.
According to her resume, Buchan graduated from Skyline High School and earned two bachelor's degrees at Carroll College in Montana. She plans to eventually receive a Masters in Public Administration from Idaho State University.
Since 2014 she has worked dual roles at the College of Eastern Idaho, serving as both the executive liaison between school officials and the college president and the custodian of public records for the college's Board of Trustees.
"In her position at CEI, a lot of what she was doing were skills that directly translate to being the city clerk and the mayor's assistant. It was as perfect a crossover as we could have hoped for," City Administrator Micah Austin said.
Buchan will start her job with the city on Jan. 6.