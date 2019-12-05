The Ammon City Council hired a local sculptor to create a new Veterans Memorial for the city.
Mayor Sean Coletti signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday night agreeing to pay $75,000 to Daniel Borup, a nationally recognized artist based in Shelley, to create a sculpture of a male and female soldier that will be erected in McCowin Park. The city hopes to fund the fully fund the work with approximately $100,000 in donations from local and national veterans groups.
“This is an opportunity for the city of Ammon where I would really like to have our own memorial. I would like to recognize our own veterans,” Coletti said.
Coletti said the idea for the sculpture started when he looked into how many deceased veterans had a connection to Ammon. He used obituaries to compile a list of more than 100 people connected to Ammon who had died in recent years, either while serving or after returning home. Eventually, those names could end up being inscribed on the base of the veteran’s sculpture.
Borup has previously made public pieces for several city governments in Idaho and throughout the Mountain West. He created the “Out on the Town” sculpture outside Meridian City Hall, the “Pillar of Ashton” in Ashton and a monument to public service in Cedar Park, Texas.
He said that this was the first city project he’d worked on where the funds were still being raised. One idea that had been proposed was to sell copies of a smaller model of the sculpture, also called a maquette, to raise money and public interest.
‘The model for this needs to be substantial because we’ll be giving the model to people. I’ll have to make sure everything is right before I move on to the full sculpture,” Borup said.
The original idea for the sculpture had been to depict World War II-era soldiers. While working on the idea, Coletti and Borup decided to depict modern soldiers because they were less frequently represented in memorials and to make it easier to include a female soldier.
“This will be a place to reflect all out current soldiers that don’t have a monument that really recognizes them, that really looks like them,” Coletti said.
The memorandum does not include a date when Borup will be paid for his work or a deadline for the sculpture to be completed, as the city is still seeking the majority of the $100,000 goal. Both Borup and Coletti were optimistic that the project could be completed in roughly a year.