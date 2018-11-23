Ammon's annual Winter Light Parade and Gazebo Lighting will see floats and homemade decorations filling the streets and local parks on Saturday.
The parade leaves from the Eagles Landing Apartments on Derrald Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday. The route takes the floats provided by local businesses along Sunnyside Road, Ammon Road, and 17th Street before ending at McCowin Park for the gazebo lighting ceremony that finishes the event.
The Gazebo Lighting celebration will feature Santa Claus and local vendors providing food and activities. Hundreds of luminaries, decorative candle holders made by the Bonneville Joint School District elementary schools, will light the park before the bulbs around the gazebo are turned on.
Ammon is also using the parade to encourage residents to donate to two local charities. Visitors can donate nonperishable items to the food drive organized by the city's Youth Advisory Council for the Community Food Basket and leave any other gifts under the Holiday Giving Tree for the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center.
Ammon public relations director April Forrest said the Humanitarian Center drive is looking for clothing and toys to use as gifts and is accepting new and used donations. She also said the gazebo lighting ceremony will end with a colorful surprise for the attendees.
Donations for both charitable causes can be brought to McCowin Park on Saturday or left at the city building at 2135 Ammon Road for the next few weeks. The food drive ends on Dec. 10 and the Humanitarian Center donations will be delivered on Dec. 20.