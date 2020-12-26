Ammon has more than tripled its population during the last 25 years, and the city's infrastructure and new neighborhoods have spent the decade trying to accommodate that expansion.
The city had added more than 3,000 people to its population since 2010. An analysis from the U.S. Census Bureau earlier this year showed that Ammon was the sixth fastest-growing city in Idaho over the last decade and one of the 200 fastest-growing cities in the United States.
"I personally believe that growth is like water, which will find the path of least resistance," Ammon City Council President Russell Slack said. "I would say that our focus isn't on changing Ammon or trying to build it out, but it's on making sure that the residents have the services they need from the city."
Two major changes to the city infrastructure going with that growth also tied into the water system. The Ammon City Council had worked on and off since the early 2000s to disconnect from the sewage treatment plant in Idaho Falls, partner with the Eastern Idaho Regional Wastewater system and move its sewage work to Shelley.
Most of the costs to complete that sewer line transfer came this decade. By the time the line to Shelley was completed in 2012, Ammon had paid more than $23 million for the project and had nearly doubled its monthly sewer rates to $43 over the course of seven years.
In 2019 the city transitioned from a flat rate for water usage to a metered system, allowing the city to charge customers based on how much water their home used. City leaders hoped the modification would encourage residents to conserve water and gave them the ability to track water use in real time.
The change was met with concern from residents in work sessions before the change happened and an overflowing City Council meeting after the first summer of metered billing. Since then, the city added a level pay option that averaged each home's water usage during the year to keep bills more predictable.
Not all of the growth happening in the city has met that level of resistance. Ammon extended and widened Judy Street and Hitt Road through deals struck in 2014. The Hitt Road expansion connected it to Sandcreek Commons, one of the shopping areas where business growth has been partly spurred by the creation of an urban renewal area.
Ammon passed an overhauled version of its Comprehensive Plan in 2018 to outline how the city expected to zone growth and new developments going forward. Several residents who commented on the creation of the plan wanted to make sure the city kept a small-town feel while continuing to add business, commercial and rental properties.
"Everyone knows that these three can be elements of a successful economic plan for a town such as ours, but we (should not allow) economic interests to be the highest priority in our planning," one Ammon resident wrote.