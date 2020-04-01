Ammon has rolled out an application to let its water meter customers track their usage on a daily and yearly basis.
The feature is provided by WaterSmart Software, a company that works with cities across the country to provide information about water usage and suggested methods of conservation. Ammon's city government had previously tracked much of that information but wanted to make it more accessible as the city moved towards exclusively metered billing.
"One of the most common requests we got was for people to see their usage in real time so that they could take control of their usage right away rather than at the end of the month when they got their bill," City Administrator Micah Austin said.
The city water meters track the use and will update the information on the WaterSmart app about every four hours. Users can view the history of their water usage on an hourly, daily, or yearly basis to see how use is affected by weather or different seasons.
Once a large number of residents begin signing up for the app, Austin said it will also be able to compare with a home of similar size or in the same neighborhood to help people see if their water use is unusually high.
Ammon residents can log in to begin tracking their usage at www.ammonid.watersmart.com.