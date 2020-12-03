A new urban renewal district is underway to attract businesses and development to underused sections of Ammon.
The 1st Street Urban Renewal District that was approved by the Ammon City Council last month covers a number of areas between Hitt Road and Ammon Road that have not been commercially developed. The biggest initial focus is on the fields at the corner of Hitt and 1st Street, where street expansions and other infrastructure work to attract new companies is estimated to cost $13 million.
"The urban renewal districts have to be set up in areas that likely will not develop out on their own without some additional incentive," Ammon City Administrator Micah Austin said.
Ammon commissioned a study in 2018 to review the areas that would be eligible for a district. In early 2019 the City Council designated that corner and other parts of the city as "deteriorated areas" that could be improved by the creation of a renewal district. The district was officially recommended by the council in September and created by city ordinance during the Nov. 17 council meeting.
This will be the second urban renewal district that Ammon has created to spur business expansion. The Hitt Road district was created in 1994 around the incoming Albertsons supermarket. The lifespan of that district saw the city redirect Sand Creek to make room for businesses stretching throughout the east side of Hitt Road. Idaho Falls has used urban renewal districts to aid development at Snake River Landing and the Jackson Hole Junction.
John Adams Parkway and Curlew Drive will both be expanded across the vacant field to make access easier for future developments as part of the estimated $13 million development. Sewer lines, fiber optic cables and other public infrastructure will also be installed. The area covered by the new district is primarily designated for mixed-use development of commercial and residential projects.
The district's finances will be managed by a five-person urban renewal board that redistributes the property taxes from the district into infrastructure improvements and serves as a liaison between businesses and city or county officials. Scott Wessel was appointed the Ammon City Council representative and chairman of the urban renewal board.
"We have tried to attract businesses willing to develop the property but the roadblock is always the huge investment you have to put in for the infrastructure. The urban renewal district enters into a deal with the developer to help pay for that," Wessel said.
As the urban renewal district gets more developed and property values increase, new property taxes will be used by the urban renewal board to reimburse the businesses in the area for infrastructure work they had completed.
Wessel serves on the board with George Watkins, who was on the board for the Hitt Road urban renewal district, along with a Bonneville County resident and two Ammon residents.
Some business openings and expansion work has already been done at the edges of the renewal area. Elite Auto Sales recently moved its main office to Hitt Road, and a Pony Express car wash is being built nearby. On the other side of the field, White Pine STEM Academy opened last fall in a cabin next to Tiebreaker Park.
The 1st Street District can exist for up to 20 years. Wessel said he hoped that enough business and development would come in that the district can be completed in closer to 12 years.