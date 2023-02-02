With warming weather and spring right around the corner, Ammon city officials are preparing for the city’s Little League registration, and are doing so with a $10,000 donation from Liberty Homes Idaho.

"I grew up on Little League, I coached all last year for my kids and I really just wanted to see the program continue forward and grow," said Liberty Homes Owner Aaron Johnson. "I would especially love to see a lot of the money go toward field prep and maintenance because a few of them used to be really nice and they are in need of a little help."


