With warming weather and spring right around the corner, Ammon city officials are preparing for the city’s Little League registration, and are doing so with a $10,000 donation from Liberty Homes Idaho.
"I grew up on Little League, I coached all last year for my kids and I really just wanted to see the program continue forward and grow," said Liberty Homes Owner Aaron Johnson. "I would especially love to see a lot of the money go toward field prep and maintenance because a few of them used to be really nice and they are in need of a little help."
City officials are excited about the donation and for the upcoming season but are currently in need of more volunteer coaches.
Each of the formed teams can have 12 players, but the number of teams in the league will be determined by the number of coaches available, city officials said.
Because of the uncertainty of how many teams will be available, and therefore how many children can play, city officials recommend two options to guarantee your child is on a team. The first option given is to volunteer to coach a team yourself and the second is to make arrangements with a coach you know personally.
“You do not need to be an expert, just have a willingness to help,” Ammon city officials said in a Facebook post. “League training and guidance is available, and the other coaches are always willing to help new coaches. The more coaches, the more teams, the more kids can get on a team.”
Early registration, for children that are already on a team, began in January. Children who do not have a designated team will be put on an unassigned waitlist, and must wait for registration to open in mid-February.
City officials said that all volunteers are welcome and encouraged to participate, with a particularly high need for the following age groups:
• T-ball, ages 4 to 6, with day games on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June.
• Baseball Coach Pitch, ages 6 to 7, with day games on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June.
• Softball Minors, ages 8 to 11, with day games on Mondays and Wednesdays in June.
• Softball Majors, ages 10 to 12, with evening games on Mondays and Wednesdays in May and June.
Though not in as high demand, coaches are also still needed for the following age groups:
• Softball Evening Division, ages 11 to 12, with evening games on Mondays and Wednesdays in May and June.
• Softball Daytime Division, ages 9 to 10, with day games on Mondays and Wednesdays in June.
• Softball Coach Pitch Daytime Division, ages 6 to 8, with day games on Mondays and Wednesdays in June.
• Baseball Pitching Machine, ages 7 to 9, with day games on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June.
• Baseball Majors, ages 10 to 12, with evening games on Mondays and Wednesdays in May and June.
• Baseball Minors, ages 8 to 11, with evening games on Tuesdays and Thursdays in May and June.
While city officials do recognize that day games are harder for some parents, officials said “there are simply not enough fields to have everything in the evenings.”
