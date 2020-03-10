The Little League program in Bonneville County has undergone several changes leading into the new season, including a new name.
Hillcrest Youth Baseball has partnered with the city of Ammon and relaunched earlier this month as the Ammon Little League. It will be the first Little League program in Idaho to be chartered through a city parks and recreation department.
Joe Belnap had been president of the Hillcrest league for the last 12 years. He and the other Little League managers worked as volunteers and had started getting overwhelmed by the demands of the league, which led him to meet with multiple cities in eastern Idaho about forming a partnership. in October he met with Randal Miller, the new recreation coordinator for Ammon, to discuss the potential for the groups to work together.
"The city gains a good reputation for how they keep kids safe and active. For us, it gives us a big relief to have someone working with this full-time in the parks department," Belnap said.
The 2020 season will expand to include a T-ball league, two divisions of baseball and four divisions of softball. Teams will be created for boys and girls between the ages of four and 14, depending on how much demand there is at each level and the number of volunteers who can coach and help manage teams.
Despite the new name, Ammon Little League is available to all residents of Bonneville County and games will be played at fields in four parks throughout the city. Miller estimated that the new league could attract more than 400 local players in the summer and potentially to create a fall baseball program later this year as well.
"We wanted to keep it in the county rather than make kids who want to play travel somewhere else," Miller said.
Ammon Little League will be sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union and Knife River, which donated $5,000 and $2,000 to the program respectively, and individual teams will also be available for sponsorships.
The new season also will come with changes to the format that were made by Little League International. One new rule requires breakaway bases to be installed in the diamond for games, which can pop out of the ground when a player slides into them to reduce the risk of injury. The new bases were shipped to the Ammon Parks and Recreation Department on Friday.
Registration for the league opened on Monday morning at ammonlittleleague.com. Participation costs $40 per player at every level except for Majors and Minors baseball, the only group involving tryouts to play for the teams, which costs $95.