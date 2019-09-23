An Ammon man has died after crashing his motorcycle.
Chad Elliott, 44, was driving West on U.S. Highway 26 at 8 p.m. Sunday when he failed to drive through a curve in the road and rolled into an embankment with his passenger, 36-year-old Patricia Beyer.
According to an Idaho State Police news release, Elliott died from his injuries at the scene. Beyer was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Neither of them were wearing a helmet.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Bonneville County Search and Rescue and Idaho Falls Emergency Medical Services.