Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti has announced the 2022 Mayor’s Community Service Awards, acknowledging acts of service and the community members who are doing them.
“It is important to share positive stories in a world that has a lot of negativity,” Coletti said. “We also want the people we recognize to continue their efforts and encourage others to follow in their footsteps. I really feel strongly that recognizing service is important for those reasons.”
City officials said that public nominations are accepted but that Coletti pays particular notice throughout the year to people who are doing acts of service and contributing time, effort and money toward improving the community.
“The number of people that we choose every year changes because it really is just based off of a gut feeling of who should be recognized,” Coletti said.
The award recipients will be recognized prior to the Ammon City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 1.
The following people are the 2022 award recipients:
• Aaron McCracken, owner of Sunnyside Gardens, has dedicated countless hours to the beautification of Ammon parks and events.
• Elizabeth Springer is responsible for softball divisions in Ammon Little League and has dedicated innumerable hours to helping out.
• Jarom Manwaring, owner of Manwaring Web Solutions, has donated his time and energy to community causes on a regular basis.
• Jennie Jenkins has volunteered countless hours with the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and serves as an adult leader to the youth members.
• Jeff Kelley saw the need to convert the regional sewer system that Shelley shares with Ammon into the Eastern Idaho Regional Sewer District and gave many hours to educating the public and getting the job rolling.
• Jeanne Miller is constantly serving in Ammon parks and gives a large portion of her time toward improving and setting up community events.
• Jim Retter and Lori Retter regularly clean litter from around the canal by the Woodland Hills neighborhood, working hard to keep Ammon clean and beautiful.
• Kendall Purser collected thousands of books and cataloged each one before he knew there would be a new library in Ammon. He has put in hundreds of hours in organizing books, putting up shelves and getting the new Ammon library ready.
• Krystal Robertson serves on the Ammon Little League board and has organized teams, communicated with parents and coaches and more, to make the Ammon Little League successful.
• Larry Cudmore, founder of the nonprofit Champ’s Heart, runs an equine-based ministry offering children with limited abilities, veterans and their families the opportunity to feel safe while connecting with horses.
• Mitch Kvarfordt owns a local business in which he often gives free supplies and services to those who need the help but cannot afford it.
• Michelle Tolman believed an Ammon library was possible and made it happen with thousands of volunteer hours.
• Nicole Randolph is the general manager at Kneaders. She frequents community events with treats and is constantly helping to better the events with her staff.
• Wanda Jean Hahn quietly contributes to the beautification of the community as she regularly cleans up litter from roads throughout the community. Hahn also volunteers at the Bonneville County elections office.
