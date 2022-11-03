Coletti

Coletti

Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti has announced the 2022 Mayor’s Community Service Awards, acknowledging acts of service and the community members who are doing them.

“It is important to share positive stories in a world that has a lot of negativity,” Coletti said. “We also want the people we recognize to continue their efforts and encourage others to follow in their footsteps. I really feel strongly that recognizing service is important for those reasons.”


