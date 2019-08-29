Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti issued a letter to city residents Wednesday to address widespread concern about increased water bills coming out through the new metered system.
The new billing system was enacted at the beginning of April after nearly three years of water studies from Keller Associates and test metering conducted by the city. Instead of charging a flat rate for water usage based on the size of the land, Ammon now charges a $30 base rate to all residents and $1 for every 1,000 gallons used during the month.
In the letter, Coletti emphasized that the new system was needed to pay for the maintenance and expansion of the city's water system without taking out a bond. All revenue from the meters could only be used by other parts of the water department.
"It was essential the city move forward with a cost structure that covered the cost of operating the system. It would not have been prudent to do anything other than this," the letter said.
The size of the new bills became more apparent as the summer went along. Many residents have reported paying at least $100 per month under the new system, in some cases tripling the previous flat monthly fee of $45.75.
An online petition opposing the changes has gathered more than 1,000 signatures since Sunday and a group is planning to attend Thursday's City Council meeting to let the city know their stance on the changes in person.
Craig Anderson started the petition on behalf of his neighbors, who had been collecting paper signatures over the last weeks. He said that even after taking steps to conserve water from his hoses and sprinklers, he still paid $89 for his most recent water bill.
"We do need to conserve water, but I think that having this increase in a necessary utility cost is ridiculous," Anderson said.
Coletti's letter to the city laid out the timeline leading into the current system, including public conversations last fall that addressed concerns about the new cost and estimated meter costs on a year's worth of water bills. The new billing system is slightly different than what was used during the test estimates, which provided residents with 7,000 gallons of water as part of the base rate and charged slightly more for the additional gallons.
Early evidence shows that the meters have led to water conservation. Between and April and July of this year, residents used 150 million gallons fewer of water than they had in 2018. The 16 percent decrease is lower than some of the estimates made by Keller leading into the switch to the metered system.
A table linked to the online version of the letter tried to put the new billing system into the context of other cities in the western United States. Residents using 40,000 gallons a month pay more than they would in Blackfoot, Kuna and Brigham City, Utah, while the cost for 100,000 gallons is slightly cheaper. Ammon's rates are lower across the board than those in Ashton, Driggs, Rexburg, Sugar City and Victor.