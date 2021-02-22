BOISE — A bill from Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, would “remove local government's ability to use the misdemeanor penalty when creating local ordinances.” Under Ehardt's bill, a first-time violation of any city or county law would receive no more than a $25 fine. The House Judiciary and Rules Committee approved the bill’s introduction last week.
“Misdemeanors carry a criminal element and thus should only be created, outlined and implemented by the state,” the bill's statement of purpose states.
Ordinances are laws created by local governments. City and county ordinances cover every aspect of their communities. Ammon’s Mayor Sean Coletti has been speaking out against the bill on social media. He has also written to the members of the committee urging them to vote against it.
“There are city- and county-level violations of ordinances that can be extremely severe, where a misdemeanor is warranted,” Coletti wrote on Twitter.
He told the Post Register that in recent years there was an issue with Ammon residents dumping toxic chemicals into sewers. He is wary of a law that would allow citizens to analyze whether it is less expensive to break the law than to follow it.
“At some point, people are going to start thinking of the cost-benefit factor and saying, ‘Gosh this is really beneficial for me to dump this stuff down the drain at $25 a pop,’” Coletti said.
Coletti gave examples of ordinances within the city of Ammon or Bonneville County that he believes are worthy of a misdemeanor. These included:
Destruction of the city irrigation system
Destruction of a fire hydrant
Allowing a dog known to be vicious to run at large
Discharging firearms within city limits for reasons other than self-defense
Discharging objects from a flying aircraft
Providing child care when you have a criminal history that prevents child care licensing
Currently, counties and cities can choose the penalty they “deem proper” for the violation of a city ordinance as long as fines do not exceed $1,000 and imprisonment does not exceed six months. It can include a misdemeanor charge.
Under Ehardt’s HB 197, violations of any local ordinances would mean a penalty of a fine of $25 or less. A second violation of that same ordinance within one year would mean a penalty of a fine of $50 or less. A third violation, and any subsequent violation, of that same ordinance would mean a penalty of a fine of $75 or less. Only violations of state law could be penalized with a misdemeanor offense.
“Furthermore, cities need the ability to escalate the penalty to a misdemeanor for multiple violations of ordinances that affect health and safety,” Coletti said.
This is Bonneville County Prosecutor Danny Clark’s main concern with the bill as well. Clark said it is rare for the county to give misdemeanors for ordinance violations. Cities and counties have more flexibility with residents breaking ordinances than they do with state laws. This flexibility allows them to come to an agreement with a violator, usually involving warnings or fines.
“Most of the time you’re dealing with good people who say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know I shouldn’t be doing this,’” Clark said.
However, if a violator is determined to continue their action — fine or no fine — Clark said it then becomes useful to have the ability to escalate the penalty. Clark said in these cases the threat of a misdemeanor charge is usually enough to get citizens to comply.
“Nine times out of 10, an infraction works fine. But not all the time,” Clark said. “Let’s assume someone violates the law over and over and over again. Sometimes a misdemeanor offense is appropriate.”
Coletti said a growing number of bills have made him concerned with state legislators trying to take power away from local government.
“It’s just another example, out of many, of this effort to take decisions away from the government that’s closest to the people,” Coletti said.