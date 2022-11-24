Nonperishable food will be accepted until Dec. 5 at {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW8022135 BCX0”}Thunder Ridge{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW8022135 BCX0”}High School, Bonneville High School, Alturas International Academy Charter School and Ammon City Hall.{/span}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW8022135 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW8022135 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}The Community Food Basket is currently serving around 1,300 families comprised of about 6,500 to 7,000 people a month, the youth council is helping to provide food for some of these families.{/p}{/div}
Danyelle Bankhead, left, and Clara Taylor wrap boxes that will be used to collect food.
courtesy of Jennifer Belfield
Nonperishable food will be accepted until Dec. 5 at {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW8022135 BCX0”}Thunder Ridge{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW8022135 BCX0”}High School, Bonneville High School, Alturas International Academy Charter School and Ammon City Hall.{/span}
courtesy of Jennifer Belfield
From left to right, Peace Belfield, Carson Blakely, Madi Blakely, Sam Spencer, Clara Taylor, Danyelle Bankhead, Jennie Jenkins and Dan Chambers pose for a Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council group photo.
courtesy of Jennifer Belfield
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW8022135 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW8022135 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}The Community Food Basket is currently serving around 1,300 families comprised of about 6,500 to 7,000 people a month, the youth council is helping to provide food for some of these families.{/p}{/div}
Several Ammon students planned and are participating in the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council’s annual food drive, all proceeds from which will be donated to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.
“We decided to do it because we wanted to help out the Community Food Basket,” said Danyelle Bankhead, a sophomore at Hillcrest High School. “All of the kids in the advisory council really love helping the community and when we do things like this, it makes us happy.”
Bankhead led the food drive project, working with other Ammon students, helping them get approval for food donation boxes in their schools and working closely with advisory council leadership from Iona.
“I am so proud of the Ammon and Iona Mayor’s Youth Advisory councils,” said Jennifer Belfield, the Ammon Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council lead. “These youth are tomorrow’s leaders. They see a need in the community and get involved to help and make a difference. They actively make the community better. The youth have great ideas, and we help them become reality.”
These city-led advisory councils give youth opportunities to serve, learn leadership skills and learn about local government and how to get involved.
Bankhead said that being a part of the council has provided her with opportunities to make a difference in her community.
“The council really helps me feel more connected to the community. I feel like as teenagers there are a lot of ideas you have and things you want to do but you can’t really do them because you aren’t old enough to make a change. I think being on this council has opened up those opportunities for me.”
Bankhead has been on the council for a year and feels she has learned many skills that will help her in her life. One of her first opportunities to showcase those skills was to organize the food drive.
“Once we got everything planned out, the hardest part was getting approval from all of the schools we wanted to put donation boxes at,” Bankhead said. “We had advisory council members who were representatives of the food drive for their schools but getting responses from everyone with direct answers was pretty tough.”
While the tasks proved to be difficult at first, the council members felt the work was worth it.
“I think the holiday season is a really tough time for some people,” Bankhead said. “I see people out on the streets sometimes asking for food or money and it’s getting colder and I want to do anything I can to help. Serving is really important during the holidays but I also think it’s important year-round, the council and its members try to focus on that.”
Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at Thunder Ridge High School, Bonneville High School, Alturas International Academy Charter School and Ammon City Hall until Dec. 5.
Several youth council members wrapped donation boxes with holiday themed wrapping paper leading up to the food drive and will be participating in a sorting party at the Community Food Basket on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m., directly following closing time of the donation box locations.
Participating council members will bring in all the food they have collected and then sort it into categories so officials from the Community Food Basket can determine how many families the food can go to. The youth will also help sort donations that have been given to the food basket by other organizations.
“They will put vegetables with vegetables, fruit with fruit, cereal with cereal and so on and so forth, so that we have a more accurate picture of how much food we can give to every family, whether we can give a little more or have to scale back a little,” said Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson
The Community Food Basket is currently serving around 1,300 families comprised of about 6,500 to 7,000 people a month, this amount being more than the institution served at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is a lot of need right now and one of my favorite things is when we have youth come in and help, especially since the Ammon Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council has come for the last several years,” Jackson said. “These kids are our next generation of volunteers, so to have them come and serve, see what we do and see how it impacts the community is amazing and I hope they carry that desire to serve into adulthood and continue to come back because every food drive that comes in contributes to us being able to meet every need.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.