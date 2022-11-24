Several Ammon students planned and are participating in the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council’s annual food drive, all proceeds from which will be donated to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.

“We decided to do it because we wanted to help out the Community Food Basket,” said Danyelle Bankhead, a sophomore at Hillcrest High School. “All of the kids in the advisory council really love helping the community and when we do things like this, it makes us happy.”


