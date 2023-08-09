An Ammon pilot was injured Tuesday when his plane had mechanical issues while taking off from the Rigby Airport. The pilot attempted to return to the runway but one of the wings clipped the runway causing the aircraft to overturn.
Rigby Police Department
A 66-year-old Ammon man was hospitalized Tuesday night when the plane he was piloting crashed upon takeoff at the Rigby Airport.
Emergency dispatch received several 911 calls at 6:24 p.m. from witnesses.
Witnesses told investigators that the plane appeared to be having mechanical issues and that after gaining flight the pilot attempted to return to the runway. One of the wings clipped the runway causing the aircraft to overturn, a Rigby Police Department news release said. A fire started but was extinguished prior to the fire department arriving on scene.
The pilot was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The Federal Aviation Administration will send investigators to the scene, the release said.
