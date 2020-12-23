When the holidays are over, the city of Ammon plans to create an Icy Inferno event in January to hold a celebratory burning of Christmas trees.
Every year, unneeded Christmas trees begin to pile up at the edges of McCowin Park once Christmas ends. Randal Miller, Ammon's recreation coordinator, said the city wanted to designate a specific location for those trees to be collected and turn their disposal into an official event.
Those decisions led to the creation of Icy Inferno, a Christmas tree bonfire and community event that will be held on the evening of Jan. 23 in McCowin Park. The Ammon fire division of the Bonneville County Fire District will oversee the burning of the remaining trees beginning around 7 p.m. and potentially a fireworks display at the other end of the park.
Trees can be left at the west end of McCowin Park, in a spot currently marked off by a heap of wooden shipping pallets, anytime leading up to that weekend.
"We wanted to give ourselves room to have the COVID situation get a little better, and also some people like to leave trees up a couple weeks into the new year," Miller said.
Multiple vendors throughout the city have signed up over the last few weeks to give away prizes for visitors at the bonfire. Idaho Central Credit Union is the presenting sponsor of Icy Inferno, while Chick-fil-A will provide free sandwiches to the first 100 visitors of the event. Prize donations have come from chains like Cabela's and the La Quinta Inn & Suites, along with small local businesses such as Curtis Timely Repair.
The continued threat of COVID-19 leaves some of the specifics of the event up in the air. Miller said the city will be in touch with Eastern Idaho Public Health as the date comes closer and has contingency plans in place to reduce in-person attendance.
"This is the only event we have scheduled, at this time, through the end of January and we will certainly use this as a gauge to see how things could go as we get into the springtime," Miller said.
Miller suggested the bonfire could be streamed on Facebook Live so more residents could take part from home, or that in-person music and vendor booths could be eliminated.