The Ammon swimming pool, which has been open for more than half a century at McCowin Park, is closed this week for repairs to its water pump.
The city of Ammon announced the 55-year-old pool’s closure on Friday. City Recreation Director Randal Miller said the pump can’t circulate the pool’s water, which prevents the water from being cleaned. He said the pump has been taken for a diagnostic test and he is unsure of how much repairs will cost until the test is complete.
While local residents may be disappointed that the pool needs to be closed at the beginning of summer, Miller said city officials have gotten more years out of that pool than they expected. He said similar swimming pools have a life expectancy of about 40 to 50 years and consultants have told him making it to 40 years is “doing very well.”
“This is not a repair that could have been foreseen,” Miller said. “That pool was built two years before Neil Armstrong walked on the moon.”
Miller said the city’s goal is to reopen the pool late this week. Residents with reservations and swim lesson parents will be contacted about rescheduling or refunds. The city’s splash pad, which is also located at the park, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Given the pool’s age, the city is beginning to plan for an aquatic center to replace the pool, Miller said. However, there are no concrete details for what this aquatic center would look like or where it would be located because the city is very early in the planning stages for this project, he said.