The city of Ammon has approved plans to use a quarter-million-dollar grant from the Department of Energy for a groundwater conservation project.
Under the agreement approved by the city council during its Thursday night meeting, the DOE agreed to provide Ammon with $257,309 to help create a new city park centered on water conservation and to covert the current irrigation system in the city parks to run on surface water. The city will match that with $278,315 of its own funds and the two projects are slated to be completed by the end of October 2021.
Ammon officials pursued the grant opportunity earlier this year as they worked on the installation of a new groundwater well and pump site for the city. City Administrator Micah Austin said he hoped the creation of the park and other educational efforts would help residents learn about the importance of the aquifer and the potential ways to conserve water.
"One hundred percent of the drinking water that we have in Ammon, and most places in eastern Idaho, come from the East Snake River Plain Aquifer. That groundwater is the lifeblood of our community," Austin said.
The proposed water conservation park that will use $204,000 of the DOE funding will be located near the Silver Spring subdivision being built near Woodland Hill Park at the south end of the city. Ammon had previously purchased a section of land from the development to install a water pump station and the land which will now be expanded to hold a full suburban park.
The conservation park will include walking trails, drought-resistant landscaping and an informational kiosk about the aquifer. Other recreational areas and picnic tables are planned to be included by the city but will not be covered by the DOE funds.
Earlier this year, the Ammon City Council required incoming subdivisions to have irrigation plans that relied on canals and surface water instead of groundwater wells. The effort to replace the irrigation systems in city parks, which will use more than $160,000 in city funds and $52,700 from the DOE grant, will ensure the parks meet the same standard.
"Our parks use a lot of water, and it's more efficient for them to use canal water, which is intended to irrigate fields and parks," Austin said.
The pitch Ammon sent to the Department of Energy focused on the city's history of groundwater and water conservation efforts. In March 2019 the city switched to a metered billing system for residents as a way to encourage reduction to lower their bills. The city reported that the switch led to 370 million fewer gallons of water being used during that summer.
The groundwater funding is provided by the Department of Energy as part of a decades-old settlement with the Department of Environmental Quality over pollution of radioactive material into the Snake River Plain Aquifer.